9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) shares increased by 7.23% to $25.63 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Thryv Holdings's stock is 32.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 31.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.0 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares increased by 6.61% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 521.1K, which is 9.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.0 million.
- Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) stock moved upwards by 5.72% to $12.93. As of 12:32 EST, Grupo Televisa's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 67.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares moved upwards by 5.18% to $23.13. Yalla Group's stock is trading at a volume of 705.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 26.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares increased by 4.98% to $1.55. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 24.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $588.7 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $11.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 303.1K, which is 18.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) shares fell 9.96% to $20.53 during Friday's regular session. Reading International's stock is trading at a volume of 336 shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 100.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.5 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares decreased by 9.46% to $2.97. As of 12:32 EST, Cuentas's stock is trading at a volume of 97.3K, which is 30.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares decreased by 8.2% to $77.51. The current volume of 22.5 million shares is 176.01% of Pinterest's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $49.2 billion.
