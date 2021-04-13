11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) stock rose 56.79% to $20.65 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 13.2 million, which is 51685.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.8 million.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares increased by 14.53% to $69.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.5 million, which is 649.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) stock moved upwards by 9.91% to $10.97. As of 12:32 EST, US Global Investors's stock is trading at a volume of 552.0K, which is 123.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.2 million.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) shares moved upwards by 8.85% to $1.55. Trading volume for Dragon Victory's stock is 54.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 4714.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) stock rose 8.66% to $15.11. As of 12:32 EST, Pathfinder Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 13.0K, which is 631.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
- Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock increased by 6.92% to $6.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 109.7K, which is 176.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.
Losers
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock decreased by 8.44% to $9.66 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.5K shares is 846.86% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock fell 8.33% to $1.32. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 104.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell 7.95% to $103.53. Trading volume for Upstart Holdings's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 82.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 7.65% to $2.23. The current volume of 223.4K shares is 7.66% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares fell 7.39% to $11.16. The current volume of 45.9K shares is 6.31% of Vericity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
