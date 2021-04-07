 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock moved upwards by 17.63% to $4.07 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 112.9 million, which is 8043.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.1 million.
  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock rose 15.27% to $1.58. Trading volume for Cocrystal Pharma's stock is 4.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 176.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.
  • Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares increased by 15.08% to $2.06. The current volume of 31.1 million shares is 882.5% of Titan Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.6 million.
  • Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares moved upwards by 13.76% to $11.45. Frequency Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 851.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $391.3 million.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares rose 12.79% to $8.2. As of 12:32 EST, Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million, which is 617.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares increased by 12.78% to $7.16. Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 66.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 113.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares decreased by 39.53% to $20.95 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for FibroGen's stock is 12.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1296.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares decreased by 18.39% to $7.59. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 819.31% of Homology Medicines's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $383.2 million.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares declined by 14.11% to $2.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.4 million, which is 249.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.4 million.
  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares decreased by 11.83% to $4.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 266.5K, which is 83.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock fell 10.93% to $8.4. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 13.51% of Second Sight Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.3 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock fell 10.0% to $13.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 202, which is 0.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

 

 

 

Related Articles (APDN + BPTS)

Looking Into Applied DNA Sciences's Return On Capital Employed
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: DVP, Canopy Growth, New Frontier Data, HempMeds, Vireo, Creo, Lattice, Applied DNA
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Preps For BLA Filing, Sonoma Surges, BioXcel Readout, Ortho Clinical Lands Contract
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Skin Cancer Readout, Cellect Strikes Reverse Merger Deal, Lava Therapeutics Makes Nasdaq Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers