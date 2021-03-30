12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock moved upwards by 19.34% to $1.64 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Novan's stock is 9.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 44.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $247.9 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares increased by 16.05% to $6.68. Trading volume for Monopar Therapeutics's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 425.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock moved upwards by 16.03% to $4.92. The current volume of 235.7K shares is 12.0% of INVO Bioscience's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock increased by 14.64% to $118.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 746.4K, which is 172.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock rose 13.43% to $1.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.6 million, which is 98.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.7 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock increased by 11.95% to $4.4. Trading volume for PAVmed's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 53.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.8 million.
Losers
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) stock declined by 28.85% to $5.04 during Tuesday's regular session. WAVE Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 676.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.1 million.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) stock fell 17.51% to $18.75. As of 12:32 EST, Vaxcyte's stock is trading at a volume of 823.9K, which is 205.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $955.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) shares declined by 16.59% to $1.15. As of 12:32 EST, Millendo Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 320.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares fell 12.84% to $16.43. XBiotech's stock is trading at a volume of 295.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 268.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.0 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares declined by 12.74% to $2.06. Trading volume for Sonnet BioTherapeutics's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 91.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares fell 12.37% to $8.65. Trading volume for Gritstone Oncology's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 33.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $423.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers