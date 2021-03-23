12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock rose 156.88% to $14.0 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Dolphin Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 97.1 million, which is 16370.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares increased by 45.13% to $6.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 118.0 million, which is 2928.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock increased by 17.71% to $4.17. As of 12:32 EST, Glory Star New Media's stock is trading at a volume of 711.1K, which is 870.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.0 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares rose 13.37% to $6.02. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 336.09% of LiveXLive Media's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $454.3 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares moved upwards by 10.07% to $1.48. Trading volume for Cinedigm's stock is 24.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 137.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.7 million.
- GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares moved upwards by 9.76% to $4.09. GigaMedia's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 422.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million.
Losers
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock decreased by 19.52% to $7.08 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.5 million shares, making up 290.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $534.4 million.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock decreased by 16.07% to $1.45. The current volume of 12.0 million shares is 59.73% of Luokung Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.5 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock declined by 14.87% to $37.41. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 32.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $388.9 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock fell 10.97% to $11.12. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.4 million shares, making up 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock decreased by 10.49% to $8.45. Trading volume for Super League Gaming's stock is 6.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 61.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.5 million.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares fell 10.11% to $10.94. BlueCity Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 334.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
