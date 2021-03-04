12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock rose 20.0% to $10.44 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.9 million, which is 687.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares increased by 9.65% to $270.87. Snowflake's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 170.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares increased by 8.37% to $1.7. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 296.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.1 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares increased by 7.27% to $5.75. Trading volume for Sigmatron International's stock is 75.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 168.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares increased by 7.18% to $76.1. Trading volume for Shift4 Payments's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 136.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares rose 6.03% to $9.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 282.2K, which is 125.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.6 million.
Losers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 25.54% to $5.88 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is 367.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 47.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock fell 17.32% to $1.91. Trading volume for MICT's stock is 11.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 217.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $174.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 16.87% to $1.38. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 5.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 17.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 16.06% to $1.59. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 74.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock decreased by 14.83% to $6.09. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares, making up 60.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $846.7 million.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock decreased by 14.7% to $14.12. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 308.8% of Yext's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers