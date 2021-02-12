12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares moved upwards by 21.66% to $6.66 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 2569.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock rose 20.48% to $7.57. Trading volume for BSQUARE's stock is 11.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 299.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock moved upwards by 17.61% to $50.68. Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 23.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 78.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock moved upwards by 17.09% to $2.26. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 298.33% of SGOCO Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.3 million.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock moved upwards by 16.54% to $22.19. Trading volume for Gilat Satellite Networks's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 180.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares moved upwards by 16.27% to $10.29. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 600.9K shares, making up 1023.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock decreased by 21.39% to $3.58 during Friday's regular session. Limelight Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 17.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 370.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) stock decreased by 16.4% to $15.47. The current volume of 443.8K shares is 122.21% of Tufin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock decreased by 15.31% to $1.97. As of 12:32 EST, Inpixon's stock is trading at a volume of 18.8 million, which is 260.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares decreased by 14.87% to $23.39. Trading volume for SVMK's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 348.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares decreased by 14.71% to $3.43. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 336.0K shares, making up 104.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares declined by 13.42% to $2.55. Trading volume for Borqs Technologies's stock is 19.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 218.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.