11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock increased by 12.68% to $2.98 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.0 million, which is 216.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $793.8 million.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares moved upwards by 12.54% to $166.0. As of 12:32 EST, GRAVITY Co's stock is trading at a volume of 117.9K, which is 172.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock rose 12.09% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.3 million, which is 300.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) stock rose 11.51% to $12.3. Fang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 23.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 187.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock moved upwards by 11.25% to $3.36. As of 12:32 EST, AutoWeb's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 150.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
Losers
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares fell 12.32% to $1.21 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 215.2K, which is 83.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares declined by 8.48% to $3.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 410.9K, which is 76.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.2 million.
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) stock decreased by 7.46% to $2.73. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 978.7K shares, making up 54.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $376.6 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares decreased by 7.36% to $3.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 766.9K, which is 21.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 7.36% to $1.26. Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 254.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) stock declined by 5.75% to $18.85. As of 12:32 EST, Reading International's stock is trading at a volume of 114, which is 4.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.9 million.
Posted-In: Communication Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers