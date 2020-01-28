5 Electrical Equipment & Parts Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares surged 15.6% to $1.78 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.

• Lightbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $4.24.

• Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock surged 7.6% to $4.10. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) stock rose 4.2% to $4.24.

• Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BE) shares surged 3.8% to $8.58.