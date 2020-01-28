Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

25 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 12:48pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

Profound Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROF) shares increased by 14.8% to $13.75 during Tuesday's regular session.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $1.68.

PAVmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares rose 8.2% to $1.58.

CytoSorbents, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $4.85.

InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares rose 7.5% to $47.18. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

Hancock Jaffe, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) shares surged 5.7% to $0.49.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) stock surged 5.0% to $5.65.

Second Sight Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares rose 4.6% to $4.53. The most recent rating by Dougherty & Co., on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.49.

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares increased by 4.0% to $6.45.

Venus Concept, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) stock rose 3.9% to $6.06. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares surged 3.4% to $6.46.

Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares rose 3.2% to $2.90.

 

Losers

Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares fell 30.6% to $1.91 during Tuesday's regular session.

Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares declined 29.2% to $3.08.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares fell 14.4% to $3.40.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares plummeted 7.7% to $0.41.

Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares fell 6.6% to $1.13.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) stock decreased by 5.4% to $74.26. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 28, is at Underperform, with a price target of $50.00.

Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares declined 5.0% to $1.80.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) stock declined 3.9% to $5.12.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares plummeted 3.8% to $1.78.

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares plummeted 3.7% to $1.04.

SeaSpine Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock plummeted 3.5% to $13.87. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 12, the current rating is at Underweight.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock fell 3.5% to $2.80.

Posted-In: Medical Devices StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (AHPI + AEMD)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Acceleron Pharma Shares Spike Higher
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Pfizer Earnings Miss Views
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Jan. 28, 2020: AAPL, BWA, HAPP, APT, SBUX
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga