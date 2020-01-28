25 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Profound Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROF) shares increased by 14.8% to $13.75 during Tuesday's regular session.

• SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $1.68.

• PAVmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares rose 8.2% to $1.58.

• CytoSorbents, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $4.85.

• InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares rose 7.5% to $47.18. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

• Hancock Jaffe, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) shares surged 5.7% to $0.49.

• Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) stock surged 5.0% to $5.65.

• Second Sight Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares rose 4.6% to $4.53. The most recent rating by Dougherty & Co., on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.49.

• Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares increased by 4.0% to $6.45.

• Venus Concept, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) stock rose 3.9% to $6.06. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares surged 3.4% to $6.46.

• Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares rose 3.2% to $2.90.

Losers

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares fell 30.6% to $1.91 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares declined 29.2% to $3.08.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares fell 14.4% to $3.40.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares plummeted 7.7% to $0.41.

• Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares fell 6.6% to $1.13.

• Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) stock decreased by 5.4% to $74.26. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 28, is at Underperform, with a price target of $50.00.

• Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares declined 5.0% to $1.80.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) stock declined 3.9% to $5.12.

• Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares plummeted 3.8% to $1.78.

• Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares plummeted 3.7% to $1.04.

• SeaSpine Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock plummeted 3.5% to $13.87. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 12, the current rating is at Underweight.

• NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock fell 3.5% to $2.80.