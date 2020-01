6 Waste Management Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• TMSR Holding Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMSR) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $1.83 during Monday's regular session.

• Sharps Compliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMED) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $4.52.

Losers

• Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) stock declined 9.2% to $0.26 during Monday's regular session.

• Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) stock decreased by 4.2% to $3.77.

• Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) shares plummeted 3.3% to $2.75.

• Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined 3.3% to $0.75. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on December 03, the current rating is at Hold.