7 Entertainment Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock rose 6.8% to $0.34 during Monday's regular session.

Losers

• AMC Entertainment Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock plummeted 4.3% to $6.44 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.

• Imax, Inc. (NYSE:IMAX) stock plummeted 3.9% to $17.29. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 01, the current rating is at Buy.

• Cinedigm, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock fell 3.6% to $0.59. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.

• Global Eagle Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) shares plummeted 3.4% to $0.43.

• MSG Networks, Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares plummeted 3.4% to $15.00. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 19, is at Sell, with a price target of $15.00.

• Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plummeted 3.2% to $125.87. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.