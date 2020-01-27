27 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock rose 78.4% to $1.95 during Monday's regular session.

• Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares rose 41.5% to $4.11.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock surged 29.2% to $3.10.

• Hancock Jaffe, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $0.49.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares rose 9.2% to $5.48.

• Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares surged 6.9% to $1.09.

• Nevro, Inc. (NYSE:NVRO) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $131.78. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $142.00.

• Venus Concept, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) shares increased by 5.5% to $5.96. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares surged 3.8% to $22.71. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.

• Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.94.

• Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $4.41. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.

Losers

• Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares decreased by 10.9% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session.

• Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares fell 10.8% to $13.07.

• Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock declined 10.3% to $2.87.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock declined 8.5% to $0.44.

• Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock declined 7.8% to $1.18.

• Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock plummeted 6.7% to $0.75.

• Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock plummeted 6.1% to $1.07. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.

• InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) stock declined 6.1% to $45.92. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

• Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares plummeted 5.0% to $8.92.

• Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares declined 4.2% to $6.18.

• SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares fell 4.1% to $1.60.

• Invacare, Inc. (NYSE:IVC) stock fell 3.7% to $8.24.

• Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock plummeted 3.7% to $2.88.

• PAVmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares declined 3.5% to $1.50.

• Accuray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares fell 3.3% to $3.80. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.

• Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares decreased by 3.1% to $3.12.