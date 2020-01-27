Market Overview

4 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 12:28pm   Comments
Gainers

icad, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $9.10 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Dougherty & Co., on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

 

Losers

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) stock plummeted 4.2% to $13.87 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $16.00.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares plummeted 3.8% to $1.27. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.20.

So-Young International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares decreased by 3.6% to $12.68.

Posted-In: Health Information Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

