Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Information Technology Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2020 1:04pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) shares surged 9.0% to $6.19 during Friday's regular session.

Information Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) stock rose 3.7% to $2.83.

 

Losers

Unisys, Inc. (NYSE:UIS) shares declined 5.2% to $10.94 during Friday's regular session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.00.

Conduent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares declined 5.1% to $5.02. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares fell 4.0% to $1.43.

Digimarc, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares plummeted 3.1% to $33.39.

Posted-In: Information Technology Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (AMRH + CNDT)

68 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
72 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Cannabis M&A: Fyllo Acquires CannaRegs, Jay Pharma Reverse Merges With Ameri Holdings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acasti Pharma Falls On Failed Late-Stage Trial; Verona Pharma Shares Gain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga