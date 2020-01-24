6 Information Technology Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

• Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) shares surged 9.0% to $6.19 during Friday's regular session.

• Information Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) stock rose 3.7% to $2.83.

Losers

• Unisys, Inc. (NYSE:UIS) shares declined 5.2% to $10.94 during Friday's regular session. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.00.

• Conduent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares declined 5.1% to $5.02. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.

• Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares fell 4.0% to $1.43.

• Digimarc, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares plummeted 3.1% to $33.39.