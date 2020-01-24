17 Oil & Gas Midstream Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

Losers

• GasLog Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GLOP) stock decreased by 7.1% to $11.59 during Friday's regular session. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $11.00.

• GasLog, Inc. (NYSE:GLOG) shares decreased by 6.5% to $7.39.

• Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLNG) stock plummeted 5.8% to $11.47. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.

• Altus Midstream, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.02.

• Euronav, Inc. (NYSE:EURN) stock decreased by 5.0% to $10.66.

• Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:AM) stock fell 4.5% to $6.22. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.00.

• Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:TNK) shares declined 4.4% to $19.22. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) shares fell 4.3% to $10.80.

• Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:STNG) stock decreased by 4.1% to $29.57.

• DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) stock declined 3.9% to $6.71.

• Equitrans Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:ETRN) shares plummeted 3.6% to $10.95. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Enable Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:ENBL) stock declined 3.5% to $9.77. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.00.

• International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shares decreased by 3.4% to $25.06. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

• Teekay LNG Partners, Inc. (NYSE:TGP) stock fell 3.4% to $14.09.

• Navios Maritime, Inc. (NYSE:NNA) stock plummeted 3.3% to $7.06.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares plummeted 3.2% to $1.94.

• Golar LNG Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMLP) shares declined 3.2% to $7.89.