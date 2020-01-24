16 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

Losers

• TuanChe, Inc. (NASDAQ:TC) shares decreased by 10.3% to $1.56 during Friday's regular session.

• iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) stock plummeted 8.7% to $21.84. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.

• Cango, Inc. (NYSE:CANG) stock decreased by 8.7% to $7.14. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $7.80.

• EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) stock declined 7.0% to $36.52. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.

• Fang Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SFUN) stock plummeted 6.5% to $2.79.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock plummeted 6.3% to $6.68.

• Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares plummeted 6.2% to $8.25. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares fell 5.8% to $30.40. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.

• Sogou, Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) shares fell 5.1% to $4.92. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 13, the current rating is at Buy.

• Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock plummeted 5.1% to $2.52.

• trivago, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares declined 5.0% to $2.83.

• Jiayin Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock decreased by 4.6% to $4.16.

• Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock plummeted 4.0% to $128.90. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $161.00.

• Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE:TME) stock plummeted 3.5% to $12.74.

• 58.com, Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) stock plummeted 3.2% to $62.52.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock declined 3.1% to $0.62.