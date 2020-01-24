Market Overview

12 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2020 12:46pm   Comments
Gainers

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares rose 3.6% to $98.50 during Friday's regular session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.

 

Losers

SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined 7.3% to $2.65 during Friday's regular session.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) stock declined 6.9% to $14.83. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $16.00.

Akerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERN) stock fell 6.5% to $8.74.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares decreased by 5.8% to $1.31. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.20.

So-Young International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares declined 5.4% to $13.06.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) stock declined 5.1% to $10.70. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares plummeted 5.0% to $97.74. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $106.00.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) stock plummeted 4.3% to $14.15. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $16.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares declined 3.8% to $54.98. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $50.00.

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock declined 3.8% to $26.66. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on December 20, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) shares plummeted 3.5% to $35.62. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on November 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Health Information Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

