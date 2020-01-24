10 Apparel Retail Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

• Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) stock surged 5.4% to $3.91 during Friday's regular session.

Losers

• Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 5.8% to $4.75 during Friday's regular session.

• Francescas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRAN) stock declined 5.6% to $7.93.

• J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shares declined 5.4% to $1.32. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.50.

• Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) stock decreased by 5.2% to $5.92.

• Abercrombie & Fitch, Inc. (NYSE:ANF) shares decreased by 3.9% to $16.56. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.

• Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock declined 3.6% to $37.34. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $42.00.

• Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares declined 3.5% to $4.11. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Genesco, Inc. (NYSE:GCO) stock decreased by 3.4% to $42.39. According to the most recent rating by CL King, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.

• Designer Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DBI) stock fell 3.4% to $15.53. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.