20 Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Gainers

 

Losers

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) stock plummeted 8.4% to $0.79 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on January 06, is at Sector Underperform, with a price target of $1.00.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) stock fell 7.3% to $4.83.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) stock declined 6.7% to $4.72.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares decreased by 6.7% to $7.57. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.50.

ProPetro Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PUMP) stock plummeted 6.2% to $10.20. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.

Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares declined 5.9% to $2.40.

ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE:IO) shares declined 5.1% to $5.73.

NexTier Oilfield, Inc. (NYSE:NEX) stock decreased by 4.7% to $5.87. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

Exterran, Inc. (NYSE:EXTN) shares plummeted 4.7% to $6.14.

Frank's International, Inc. (NYSE:FI) shares fell 4.6% to $3.92.

KLX Energy Services Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares decreased by 4.3% to $4.61.

Covia Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CVIA) shares declined 4.2% to $1.83. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.00.

US Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) stock decreased by 4.1% to $5.11. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 05, the current rating is at Hold.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) shares declined 4.1% to $6.61.

Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE:HCR) stock decreased by 3.9% to $0.79.

National Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares fell 3.8% to $7.69. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares fell 3.4% to $1.27.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shares decreased by 3.3% to $2.04.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shares fell 3.2% to $6.07. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infra, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) stock decreased by 3.2% to $12.54. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.

Posted-In: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Stocks

 

