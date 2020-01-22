8 Marine Shipping Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Capital Product Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares increased by 6.5% to $13.63 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Hermitage Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:PSV) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $1.08.

Losers

• Costamare, Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) stock decreased by 14.1% to $8.89 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 01, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.50.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock declined 8.6% to $0.82.

• Star Bulk Carriers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock fell 5.5% to $9.79.

• Danaos, Inc. (NYSE:DAC) stock plummeted 3.9% to $7.31. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

• Seaspan, Inc. (NYSE:SSW) stock decreased by 3.9% to $13.36. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SALT) stock plummeted 3.8% to $4.79.