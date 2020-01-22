5 Oil & Gas Midstream Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

Losers

• Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLNG) stock decreased by 5.6% to $12.53 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.

• GasLog, Inc. (NYSE:GLOG) shares plummeted 5.5% to $8.18.

• EnLink Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:ENLC) stock fell 3.9% to $5.38. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

• Equitrans Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:ETRN) stock fell 3.3% to $11.96. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Summit Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SMLP) stock plummeted 3.1% to $3.31. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, the current rating is at Underweight.