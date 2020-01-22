5 Entertainment Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares surged 24.2% to $0.41 during Wednesday's regular session.

Losers

• HUYA, Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) stock plummeted 8.9% to $18.65 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

• Cinedigm, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares decreased by 4.3% to $0.64. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.

• Imax, Inc. (NYSE:IMAX) stock declined 3.3% to $18.88. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 01, the current rating is at Buy.

• Eros International, Inc. (NYSE:EROS) stock fell 3.2% to $4.27.