98 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) stock increased by 131.7% to $3.36 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares moved upwards by 51.3% to $1.74.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock moved upwards by 31.4% to $3.64.

• Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares rose 26.5% to $0.24.

• Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares moved upwards by 19.3% to $8.40.

• Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares increased by 16.7% to $1.19.

• ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) shares rose 16.4% to $33.00.

• Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares increased by 14.5% to $5.29.

• Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) stock rose 10.1% to $3.26. The most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.

• Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $18.99. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $36.00.

• Aptinyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) stock rose 9.5% to $5.09. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.

• TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) stock rose 9.5% to $1.72.

• IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares rose 9.1% to $39.52. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $53.00.

Losers

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares plummeted 19.8% to $7.88 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock plummeted 12.0% to $0.33.

• Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares decreased by 11.5% to $0.35. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.

• ImmuCell, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCC) stock decreased by 10.8% to $5.28.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock fell 10.1% to $1.02.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares plummeted 10.0% to $0.20.

• Mereo BioPharma Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MREO) shares fell 9.2% to $1.97.

• Blueprint Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares plummeted 9.1% to $72.52. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $70.00.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares declined 8.6% to $0.68.

• NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares fell 7.8% to $5.77.

• Iterum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares decreased by 7.5% to $2.72. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.

• Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock fell 7.5% to $6.09.

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock plummeted 7.3% to $1.39. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares fell 7.2% to $1.54. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.

• PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares plummeted 7.1% to $3.67. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

• Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares plummeted 6.9% to $2.96.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares plummeted 6.7% to $17.70.

• NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLNK) stock plummeted 6.2% to $2.12.

• Dynavax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock fell 6.1% to $5.72.

• Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOP) stock plummeted 5.9% to $2.65.

• Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) stock fell 5.5% to $1.20.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock decreased by 5.5% to $2.83. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.

• AEterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares decreased by 5.5% to $1.38.

• Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock plummeted 5.4% to $9.26. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.82.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares fell 5.2% to $8.20. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) shares declined 5.1% to $7.00. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

• Anavex Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares fell 5.0% to $3.01.

• Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares plummeted 5.0% to $22.62. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

• Zai Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares declined 5.0% to $49.52. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.00.

• Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares declined 4.9% to $3.32.

• Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) stock declined 4.9% to $0.83.

• Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) shares decreased by 4.8% to $4.20.

• Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined 4.7% to $0.91. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

• Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERS) stock declined 4.6% to $4.28. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on November 13, the current rating is at Buy.

• Orgenesis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) stock plummeted 4.5% to $4.86.

• Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares decreased by 4.5% to $10.15.

• Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock declined 4.5% to $11.45. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

• Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares fell 4.5% to $10.31.

• InVivo Therapeutics Hldg, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares declined 4.5% to $0.32.

• ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares fell 4.5% to $1.07.

• Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares decreased by 4.4% to $1.29.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares decreased by 4.4% to $3.87. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on December 11, the current rating is at Hold.

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock plummeted 4.4% to $11.90. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) shares decreased by 4.4% to $7.05.

• Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares fell 4.3% to $1.66.

• Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares fell 4.2% to $13.84.

• Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) stock plummeted 4.2% to $1.84.

• Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) stock fell 4.1% to $5.79.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock fell 4.1% to $3.41. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock declined 4.1% to $7.96. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock fell 4.0% to $0.31.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares fell 3.9% to $2.22. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock plummeted 3.9% to $54.03.

• Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares fell 3.9% to $3.94. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.00.

• Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock plummeted 3.9% to $2.74.

• CTI BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock decreased by 3.8% to $1.29.

• Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) stock plummeted 3.8% to $23.73.

• XTL Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock declined 3.8% to $1.28.

• Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares fell 3.7% to $3.37.

• Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares plummeted 3.7% to $26.48.

• Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock plummeted 3.7% to $56.16.

• Myovant Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:MYOV) shares fell 3.7% to $13.46.

• TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares plummeted 3.6% to $13.34. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.

• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock declined 3.6% to $0.40.

• Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares declined 3.6% to $5.34. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

• Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares plummeted 3.6% to $3.77. The most recent rating by WBB Securities, on December 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.25.

• Celsion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock plummeted 3.5% to $1.63.

• Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) stock fell 3.5% to $0.43.

• Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares declined 3.5% to $9.02. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on November 19, is at In-Line, with a price target of $8.00.

• Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock declined 3.5% to $19.80. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

• Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock fell 3.5% to $1.81. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.50.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock plummeted 3.4% to $2.94. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on December 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares decreased by 3.4% to $18.62. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.

• Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares declined 3.4% to $7.74.

• Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) stock decreased by 3.3% to $36.76. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.

• Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock plummeted 3.3% to $12.01.

• Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock decreased by 3.3% to $0.40.

• Ascendis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASND) stock declined 3.2% to $135.37. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $148.00.

• Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGL) stock declined 3.2% to $12.98. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

• BioLine Rx, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock plummeted 3.2% to $2.41.

• Constellation, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) stock decreased by 3.1% to $38.14. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $65.00.

• Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock plummeted 3.1% to $1.46. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on December 18, the current rating is at Buy.

• Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares plummeted 3.1% to $1.85.

• Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) stock decreased by 3.1% to $16.34.