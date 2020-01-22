6 Banks—Regional Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Franklin Finl Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) shares moved upwards by 12.7% to $38.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.50.

• Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares surged 9.2% to $39.60.

• CIT Group, Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares increased by 5.2% to $47.57.

• Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares increased by 3.2% to $39.73. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $41.00.

Losers

• Zions Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZION) stock fell 4.5% to $47.63 during Wednesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Broadway Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares fell 3.9% to $1.49.