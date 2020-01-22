Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Banks—Regional Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 12:29pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Franklin Finl Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) shares moved upwards by 12.7% to $38.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.50.

Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares surged 9.2% to $39.60.

CIT Group, Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares increased by 5.2% to $47.57.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares increased by 3.2% to $39.73. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $41.00.

 

Losers

Zions Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZION) stock fell 4.5% to $47.63 during Wednesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, the current rating is at Neutral.

Broadway Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares fell 3.9% to $1.49.

Posted-In: Banks—Regional StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (BYFC + CIT)

29 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga