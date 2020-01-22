4 Leisure Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares rose 9.9% to $3.87 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.00.

• Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $33.01. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $37.00.

Losers

• Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares fell 4.0% to $6.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.

• YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) stock decreased by 3.0% to $34.63. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.