4 Leisure Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:18pm   Comments
Gainers

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares rose 9.9% to $3.87 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.00.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $33.01. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $37.00.

 

Losers

Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares fell 4.0% to $6.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) stock decreased by 3.0% to $34.63. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

Posted-In: Leisure Stocks

 

