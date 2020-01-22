10 Specialty Retail Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares surged 6.9% to $5.44 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Trans World Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWMC) stock increased by 4.4% to $2.53.

• National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shares rose 3.5% to $34.96. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $34.00.

• Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) stock surged 3.2% to $3.99.

• Zagg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $8.19.

Losers

• Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares fell 4.5% to $14.16 during Wednesday's regular session.

• JanOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) stock plummeted 4.0% to $3.35.

• Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock decreased by 4.0% to $1.57.

• The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares declined 3.6% to $17.15. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

• Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares declined 3.4% to $23.54. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.