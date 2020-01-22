68 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) shares rose 31.5% to $2.70 during Wednesday's regular session.

• ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares rose 16.3% to $49.62. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.

• Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) stock rose 11.2% to $34.86. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.

• Internap, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAP) shares rose 10.9% to $1.12.

• OneConnect Financial Tech, Inc. (NYSE:OCFT) stock rose 9.8% to $15.34. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock surged 8.0% to $2.02.

• Genasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $3.67.

• Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock rose 6.0% to $7.42.

• Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $21.17. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $36.61. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 26, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $38.00.

• GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $9.05. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

• Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) shares surged 5.6% to $1.86.

• Cerence, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock rose 5.2% to $22.82. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 07, is at Sell, with a price target of $17.00.

• StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares rose 5.0% to $44.38. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.

• NeoPhotonics, Inc. (NYSE:NPTN) stock increased by 4.9% to $9.00. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Sequans Communications, Inc. (NYSE:SQNS) stock rose 4.8% to $4.54.

• Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $7.39. The most recent rating by Northland Capital Markets, on December 20, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $7.00.

• Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares rose 4.8% to $132.27. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $112.00.

• Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 4.8% to $1.97.

• Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) stock increased by 4.8% to $45.81. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $47.00.

• DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) stock rose 4.7% to $0.99.

• UTStarcom Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock rose 4.6% to $2.95.

• 3D Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DDD) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $11.70. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on January 16, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.

• Camtek, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock surged 4.3% to $13.71.

• Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares increased by 4.2% to $14.28. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.

• SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $4.01.

• Resonant, Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) stock increased by 4.2% to $3.03.

• Aurora Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:JG) stock surged 4.0% to $2.60.

• Synaptics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock rose 3.9% to $74.05. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on January 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• PAR Technology, Inc. (NYSE:PAR) stock rose 3.8% to $31.20. According to the most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 3.7% to $4.03.

• Smartsheet, Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) stock increased by 3.7% to $48.06. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $42.00.

• Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $18.86. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.

• Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) stock surged 3.5% to $3.27.

• Vivopower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock surged 3.5% to $1.16.

• Viomi Technology Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares increased by 3.5% to $8.67.

• Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock increased by 3.4% to $5.18.

• Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $36.19. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 13, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $46.00.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE:MX) stock rose 3.3% to $15.83. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPN) stock rose 3.2% to $51.16. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $49.00.

• ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) stock rose 3.2% to $29.21. The most recent rating by Northland Capital Markets, on January 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.

• Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shares increased by 3.1% to $3.82.

• Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PING) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $25.64. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $27.00.

Losers

• Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) stock decreased by 8.8% to $5.20 during Wednesday's regular session.

• SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock plummeted 8.3% to $2.06.

• Information Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares fell 7.7% to $2.77.

• CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPAH) stock decreased by 6.8% to $2.33.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 6.2% to $0.91.

• Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 6.1% to $1.53.

• CLPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock fell 4.8% to $3.57.

• Summit Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares plummeted 4.7% to $0.46.

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares declined 4.6% to $2.23.

• Weidai, Inc. (NYSE:WEI) shares fell 4.2% to $2.50.

• Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock decreased by 4.0% to $5.57.

• Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) stock declined 3.8% to $0.21.

• CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) shares decreased by 3.8% to $1.26.

• China Customer Relations, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) shares decreased by 3.8% to $9.91.

• Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares decreased by 3.6% to $1.34.

• Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 3.5% to $2.22.

• Daqo New Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DQ) shares plummeted 3.4% to $53.47.

• Kopin, Inc. (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock decreased by 3.4% to $0.50.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares decreased by 3.3% to $0.45.

• QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock plummeted 3.3% to $6.72. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.00.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock plummeted 3.3% to $0.73.

• Tessco Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) stock plummeted 3.2% to $10.81.

• Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.77.

• Unisys, Inc. (NYSE:UIS) stock decreased by 3.1% to $12.02. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.00.

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares decreased by 3.0% to $2.54.