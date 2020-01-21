31 Oil & Gas E&P Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) stock surged 4.7% to $8.93 during Tuesday's regular session.

• San Juan Basin Royalty, Inc. (NYSE:SJT) stock surged 3.3% to $2.87.

Losers

• Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares plummeted 11.1% to $1.69 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.

• Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) shares plummeted 10.8% to $1.16.

• CNX Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNX) shares decreased by 10.3% to $7.00.

• Montage Resources, Inc. (NYSE:MR) shares fell 9.1% to $4.83. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on December 06, the current rating is at Sector Outperform.

• Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE:RRC) shares declined 9.0% to $3.63. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $5.00.

• Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) shares decreased by 8.4% to $0.61. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.

• Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) stock declined 8.2% to $1.12.

• Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) stock plummeted 7.5% to $14.80.

• Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) stock declined 7.1% to $8.07.

• Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) stock decreased by 7.0% to $0.31.

• Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SWN) shares declined 7.0% to $1.72. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.

• Berry Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares declined 5.6% to $7.62. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.

• Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AR) shares declined 5.0% to $2.27. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.

• Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) stock fell 5.0% to $2.29. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.

• SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares plummeted 5.0% to $3.25.

• Talos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares plummeted 4.8% to $27.33.

• MV Oil, Inc. (NYSE:MVO) shares fell 4.7% to $5.71.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) stock decreased by 4.5% to $3.69. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.

• Enerplus, Inc. (NYSE:ERF) shares plummeted 4.5% to $6.17.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares plummeted 4.4% to $2.84. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $3.50.

• Cabot Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:COG) shares fell 4.3% to $16.09. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• EQT, Inc. (NYSE:EQT) stock declined 4.1% to $7.92. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.

• Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE:ROYT) shares fell 4.0% to $0.55.

• HighPoint Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HPR) shares fell 3.9% to $1.34.

• Crescent Point Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CPG) shares declined 3.8% to $4.04.

• Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) stock declined 3.7% to $5.26. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

• PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock declined 3.3% to $23.37. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.

• CNOOC, Inc. (NYSE:CEO) shares declined 3.3% to $169.74. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Mid-Con Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares plummeted 3.0% to $0.27.