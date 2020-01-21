13 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock surged 8.8% to $0.29 during Tuesday's regular session.

• EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shares surged 7.5% to $34.50. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $34.00.

• Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares rose 5.3% to $9.45. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares rose 5.3% to $87.94. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 15, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 3.5% to $2.10.

• Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares rose 3.2% to $2.59.

Losers

• Jiayin Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock plummeted 15.6% to $4.50 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Cango, Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares declined 8.2% to $8.31. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $7.80.

• Fang Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SFUN) stock declined 6.1% to $3.27.

• Luokung Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares fell 5.8% to $1.22. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

• Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ:WB) shares fell 5.4% to $44.28. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on November 15, the current rating is at Outperform.

• DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock declined 5.1% to $8.89. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.

• Leaf Group, Inc. (NYSE:LEAF) shares decreased by 5.0% to $2.68.