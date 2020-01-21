Market Overview

8 Steel Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 2:47pm   Comments
Gainers

Mechel, Inc. (NYSE:MTL) stock rose 4.2% to $3.25 during Tuesday's regular session.

 

Losers

United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock fell 5.3% to $9.94 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.

Ternium, Inc. (NYSE:TX) stock decreased by 4.7% to $22.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares declined 4.2% to $7.55. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 10, the current rating is at Neutral.

AK Steel Holding, Inc. (NYSE:AKS) shares decreased by 4.2% to $3.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.50.

Schnitzer Steel Indus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares declined 3.9% to $19.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Inc. (NYSE:RS) stock declined 3.7% to $117.06. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 21, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $122.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) stock plummeted 3.3% to $32.11. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on December 09, the current rating is at Buy.

