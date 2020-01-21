83 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) stock moved upwards by 100.1% to $9.35 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares increased by 17.9% to $13.01.

• Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $0.75.

• Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $8.11. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

• NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares increased by 9.5% to $5.12. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

• Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock increased by 8.8% to $1.74.

• LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $1.15.

• YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $36.37. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares increased by 5.9% to $540.79. The most recent rating by New Street, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $800.00.

• The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock increased by 5.8% to $1.45.

• Jakks Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.09.

• Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 5.7% to $0.65.

• Lovesac, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock rose 5.1% to $13.40. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on December 13, the current rating is at Hold.

• LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 4.8% to $42.79.

• XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $15.55.

• Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $2.39.

• Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $5.18.

• Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares surged 3.7% to $15.96. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.

• Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares increased by 3.6% to $1.14.

• Bassett Furniture Indus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) stock increased by 3.5% to $17.33.

• Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $8.83. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

• Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock increased by 3.5% to $16.16. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.

• Renren, Inc. (NYSE:RENN) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.89.

• Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE:FVRR) stock increased by 3.1% to $27.79. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares rose 3.1% to $2.01.

Losers

• Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) stock fell 13.8% to $1.50 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares fell 10.2% to $34.95. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

• Lumber Liquidators Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:LL) stock fell 9.5% to $8.47. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Underweight, with a price target of $5.00.

• Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares declined 9.4% to $35.59. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.

• Ever-Glory Intl Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) stock plummeted 9.3% to $1.36.

• WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) stock plummeted 8.9% to $38.19. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.

• iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares declined 8.3% to $4.11. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Ruhnn Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares decreased by 7.3% to $7.95.

• MOGU, Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 6.6% to $2.36.

• Melco Resorts and Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock fell 6.5% to $23.39.

• Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) stock fell 6.3% to $0.53.

• Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares declined 6.2% to $16.30. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on October 28, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) stock decreased by 6.0% to $4.21.

• RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) shares declined 5.8% to $0.57.

• Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock plummeted 5.7% to $1.15.

• JanOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) stock decreased by 5.7% to $3.49.

• Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares fell 5.7% to $46.99. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.60.

• Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 5.6% to $4.33.

• Marine Products, Inc. (NYSE:MPX) stock plummeted 5.3% to $13.51. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.

• Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares declined 5.0% to $1.92.

• Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares fell 4.8% to $5.13. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• MakeMyTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock plummeted 4.7% to $24.22. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 04, the current rating is at Buy.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr, Inc. (NYSE:GHG) shares fell 4.5% to $13.05.

• Tuniu, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock declined 4.5% to $2.31.

• Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBZ) shares plummeted 4.4% to $1.34.

• RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock declined 4.4% to $0.62. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

• Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock declined 4.3% to $145.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $152.00.

• Yunji, Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) stock decreased by 4.2% to $5.42.

• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares plummeted 4.1% to $0.40.

• Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE:LVS) stock plummeted 4.1% to $71.12. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $72.00.

• Adient, Inc. (NYSE:ADNT) stock decreased by 4.0% to $20.96. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

• Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) stock decreased by 4.0% to $3.40.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares fell 3.9% to $21.28.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares decreased by 3.9% to $7.75. According to the most recent rating by Bradesco, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Tupperware Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TUP) stock fell 3.9% to $9.05. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

• Signet Jewelers, Inc. (NYSE:SIG) shares declined 3.9% to $28.34. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $18.00.

• Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) stock fell 3.8% to $6.25.

• Wingstop, Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) stock decreased by 3.8% to $89.75. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $105.00.

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) stock declined 3.8% to $48.13. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

• JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) stock fell 3.8% to $0.81. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock declined 3.7% to $130.02. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on January 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $127.00.

• Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares plummeted 3.7% to $20.87.

• Hudson, Inc. (NYSE:HUD) shares declined 3.7% to $13.67. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.

• Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) shares decreased by 3.6% to $13.36. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.

• Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) stock decreased by 3.5% to $10.01. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

• Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) stock plummeted 3.4% to $8.82.

• InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:IHG) shares declined 3.4% to $64.98.

• WestRock, Inc. (NYSE:WRK) stock plummeted 3.3% to $42.24. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.

• International Game Tech, Inc. (NYSE:IGT) stock declined 3.3% to $14.53. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 06, the current rating is at Hold.

• Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) stock decreased by 3.2% to $44.68. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $53.00.

• Red Lion Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:RLH) stock fell 3.2% to $3.17. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.75.

• Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares plummeted 3.1% to $44.46. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $52.00.

• Delphi Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DLPH) shares fell 3.1% to $10.87. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.

• Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares decreased by 3.1% to $6.51. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.

• JMU, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMU) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.94.

• Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock plummeted 3.1% to $24.45. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) shares plummeted 3.1% to $33.47. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $35.00.

• Duluth Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock plummeted 3.0% to $9.11. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on December 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.