Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

83 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 2:51pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) stock moved upwards by 100.1% to $9.35 during Tuesday's regular session.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares increased by 17.9% to $13.01.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $0.75.

Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $8.11. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.

NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares increased by 9.5% to $5.12. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock increased by 8.8% to $1.74.

LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $1.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $36.37. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares increased by 5.9% to $540.79. The most recent rating by New Street, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $800.00.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock increased by 5.8% to $1.45.

Jakks Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.09.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 5.7% to $0.65.

Lovesac, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock rose 5.1% to $13.40. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on December 13, the current rating is at Hold.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock rose 4.8% to $42.79.

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $15.55.

Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $2.39.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $5.18.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares surged 3.7% to $15.96. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.

Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares increased by 3.6% to $1.14.

Bassett Furniture Indus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) stock increased by 3.5% to $17.33.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $8.83. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock increased by 3.5% to $16.16. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.

Renren, Inc. (NYSE:RENN) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $1.89.

Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE:FVRR) stock increased by 3.1% to $27.79. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares rose 3.1% to $2.01.

 

Losers

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) stock fell 13.8% to $1.50 during Tuesday's regular session.

Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares fell 10.2% to $34.95. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

Lumber Liquidators Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:LL) stock fell 9.5% to $8.47. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Underweight, with a price target of $5.00.

Huazhu Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares declined 9.4% to $35.59. The most recent rating by CLSA, on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) stock plummeted 9.3% to $1.36.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) stock plummeted 8.9% to $38.19. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares declined 8.3% to $4.11. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

Ruhnn Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares decreased by 7.3% to $7.95.

MOGU, Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 6.6% to $2.36.

Melco Resorts and Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock fell 6.5% to $23.39.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) stock fell 6.3% to $0.53.

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares declined 6.2% to $16.30. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on October 28, the current rating is at Neutral.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) stock decreased by 6.0% to $4.21.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) shares declined 5.8% to $0.57.

Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock plummeted 5.7% to $1.15.

JanOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) stock decreased by 5.7% to $3.49.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares fell 5.7% to $46.99. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.60.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 5.6% to $4.33.

Marine Products, Inc. (NYSE:MPX) stock plummeted 5.3% to $13.51. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares declined 5.0% to $1.92.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares fell 4.8% to $5.13. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

MakeMyTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock plummeted 4.7% to $24.22. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 04, the current rating is at Buy.

GreenTree Hospitality Gr, Inc. (NYSE:GHG) shares fell 4.5% to $13.05.

Tuniu, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock declined 4.5% to $2.31.

Reebonz Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBZ) shares plummeted 4.4% to $1.34.

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock declined 4.4% to $0.62. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock declined 4.3% to $145.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $152.00.

Yunji, Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) stock decreased by 4.2% to $5.42.

Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares plummeted 4.1% to $0.40.

Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE:LVS) stock plummeted 4.1% to $71.12. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $72.00.

Adient, Inc. (NYSE:ADNT) stock decreased by 4.0% to $20.96. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) stock decreased by 4.0% to $3.40.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares fell 3.9% to $21.28.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) shares decreased by 3.9% to $7.75. According to the most recent rating by Bradesco, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

Tupperware Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TUP) stock fell 3.9% to $9.05. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.00.

Signet Jewelers, Inc. (NYSE:SIG) shares declined 3.9% to $28.34. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $18.00.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) stock fell 3.8% to $6.25.

Wingstop, Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) stock decreased by 3.8% to $89.75. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $105.00.

Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) stock declined 3.8% to $48.13. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) stock fell 3.8% to $0.81. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock declined 3.7% to $130.02. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on January 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $127.00.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares plummeted 3.7% to $20.87.

Hudson, Inc. (NYSE:HUD) shares declined 3.7% to $13.67. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.

Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) shares decreased by 3.6% to $13.36. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.

Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) stock decreased by 3.5% to $10.01. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) stock plummeted 3.4% to $8.82.

InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:IHG) shares declined 3.4% to $64.98.

WestRock, Inc. (NYSE:WRK) stock plummeted 3.3% to $42.24. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.

International Game Tech, Inc. (NYSE:IGT) stock declined 3.3% to $14.53. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 06, the current rating is at Hold.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) stock decreased by 3.2% to $44.68. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on January 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $53.00.

Red Lion Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:RLH) stock fell 3.2% to $3.17. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.75.

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares plummeted 3.1% to $44.46. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $52.00.

Delphi Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DLPH) shares fell 3.1% to $10.87. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.

Sportsman's Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares decreased by 3.1% to $6.51. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.

JMU, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMU) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.94.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock plummeted 3.1% to $24.45. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) shares plummeted 3.1% to $33.47. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $35.00.

Duluth Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock plummeted 3.0% to $9.11. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on December 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (ADNT + APRN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020
34 CEOs Who Resigned Or Were Fired In 2019
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga