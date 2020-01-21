71 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock surged 21.2% to $2.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

• Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $17.02. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock surged 7.2% to $4.47. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $1.73.

• Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $3.17.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock increased by 5.5% to $5.11.

• Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) stock increased by 4.7% to $4.78.

• JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) stock increased by 3.7% to $25.75. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.00.

• LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock increased by 3.7% to $6.73.

• Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $3.72.

• PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock increased by 3.2% to $9.69. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.

Losers

• ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock decreased by 15.7% to $0.28 during Tuesday's regular session.

• China Eastern Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:CEA) stock fell 10.1% to $24.70. According to the most recent rating by Daiwa Capital, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares decreased by 10.0% to $2.87.

• YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) stock decreased by 9.5% to $2.76.

• China Southern Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:ZNH) shares decreased by 9.1% to $31.07. According to the most recent rating by Daiwa Capital, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.

• Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares plummeted 8.5% to $2.25.

• Danaos, Inc. (NYSE:DAC) shares fell 8.2% to $7.78. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares plummeted 7.5% to $71.11. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 07, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Titan Intl, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) stock plummeted 6.9% to $3.65.

• Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares declined 6.6% to $0.88.

• China Recycling Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREG) stock plummeted 6.4% to $0.35.

• Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) shares fell 6.3% to $0.30.

• Peck Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) shares plummeted 5.6% to $4.96.

• Perma-Fix Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) shares declined 5.6% to $8.82.

• PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares declined 5.5% to $4.45. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock plummeted 5.3% to $11.40. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

• LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE:LTM) stock decreased by 5.2% to $8.77. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.50.

• Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares plummeted 5.0% to $0.39.

• Air Transport Services Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares plummeted 4.7% to $22.91.

• TMSR Holding Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMSR) stock plummeted 4.7% to $1.43.

• Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) stock decreased by 4.5% to $28.69. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on January 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.00.

• Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares decreased by 4.4% to $18.87.

• Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares declined 4.4% to $1.53.

• Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) stock declined 4.4% to $4.38. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.

• Navios Maritime Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NMM) shares decreased by 4.3% to $15.46.

• Carpenter Tech, Inc. (NYSE:CRS) shares plummeted 4.3% to $44.38. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 16, the current rating is at Hold.

• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell 4.2% to $4.11. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• ClearSign Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock fell 4.2% to $0.96.

• Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:NAT) stock plummeted 4.1% to $4.43.

• ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock declined 4.1% to $1.11.

• Corporacion America, Inc. (NYSE:CAAP) stock decreased by 4.0% to $5.71. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 22, the current rating is at Perform.

• Babcock & Wilcox, Inc. (NYSE:BW) stock decreased by 4.0% to $4.81.

• 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares fell 3.9% to $87.14. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $70.00.

• H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) stock fell 3.9% to $30.06. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM) stock decreased by 3.8% to $3.76.

• Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) stock declined 3.8% to $17.42.

• Genco Shipping & Trading, Inc. (NYSE:GNK) stock declined 3.8% to $9.36.

• Hyster-Yale Materials, Inc. (NYSE:HY) stock decreased by 3.7% to $59.27. The most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $66.00.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 3.6% to $0.48.

• Expeditors International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares fell 3.6% to $74.03. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 21, is at Underperform, with a price target of $68.00.

• PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) stock declined 3.6% to $4.31.

• Manitowoc Co, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) stock plummeted 3.5% to $15.80. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE:PBI) stock plummeted 3.5% to $4.12. According to the most recent rating by National Securities, on October 24, the current rating is at Buy.

• GATX, Inc. (NYSE:GATX) stock fell 3.5% to $74.70.

• Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) shares fell 3.5% to $4.20.

• Wabash National, Inc. (NYSE:WNC) shares declined 3.4% to $12.77. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 21, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $19.00.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:GOL) shares fell 3.4% to $17.49. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock fell 3.4% to $59.93. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.

• Cornerstone Building, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) stock decreased by 3.3% to $8.69. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.00.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) stock fell 3.3% to $86.78. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 02, the current rating is at Outperform.

• NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock decreased by 3.2% to $9.65. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on November 11, the current rating is at Outperform.

• China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCL) stock fell 3.2% to $0.71.

• CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock plummeted 3.2% to $0.82.

• Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares plummeted 3.2% to $41.67. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on January 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $53.00.

• Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) shares fell 3.1% to $20.26. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 14, is at Underweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Lindsay, Inc. (NYSE:LNN) stock plummeted 3.1% to $101.45. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 02, is at Hold, with a price target of $100.00.

• Fastenal, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAST) shares decreased by 3.0% to $35.69. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on January 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.

• BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) shares decreased by 3.0% to $20.78.

• Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SALT) shares decreased by 3.0% to $4.99. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.50.

• Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADA) stock declined 3.0% to $6.44. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.