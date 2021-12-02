4 Ways to Get Coverage if You Miss the Medicare Open Enrollment Deadline

Medicare's Open Enrollment ends December 7th. For millions with Medicare coverage, Open Enrollment offers the greatest opportunity to switch plans for the coming year. If you miss the opportunity, don't despair. There are other (and sometimes lesser known) opportunities that can benefit those on Medicare.

Special Enrollment Periods

You can make changes to your Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug coverage when certain events happen. For example, if you move or you lose other insurance coverage.

Medicare allows you to make changes during what they refer to as Special Enrollment Periods (SEPs). There are multiple events that qualify. Rules about when you can make changes and the type of changes you can make are different for each SEP.

Moving is the most common of the various events. If you move outside the service area for your Medicare Advantage (MA) plan you can switch to a new MA plan. You can also choose to return to Original Medicare. If you don’t enroll in a new MA plan during your SEP opportunity, you will be enrolled in Original Medicare when you disenroll from your old plan.

Experts warn that it's important to be wary of time limits. Generally, your chance to switch plans only continues for two full months after you move.

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment (MA OEP): January 1 - March 31, 2022

If you are among the 24 million individuals with Medicare Advantage (MA) plan coverage, consider this your second chance opportunity. During the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP) there are multiple options to review and switch coverage.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan with or without prescription drug coverage you have four options.

Switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan with drug coverage.

Or a different Medicare Advantage plan without drug coverage.

Choose Original Medicare (A & B) and add a Part D drug plan.

Switch back to Original Medicare without a Part D plan.

Changes made during this period take effect the first of the month following the month you enroll. For example, if you switch to a new Medicare Advantage plan in February 2022, your new coverage begins March 1, 2022.

Unlike Medicare's Fall Open Enrollment, you can only make a single switch during MA OEP. For that reason, finding the best Medicare Advantage plan option available for you is vitally important.

Dropped Medigap For Medicare Advantage Plan Coverage

Your chance to drop your Medicare Advantage Plan lasts for 12 months after you join the Medicare Advantage Plan for the first time. This is a special opportunity enabling you to enroll into Original Medicare and add a Medicare supplement (Medigap) policy. You may also want to add a Part D prescription drug plan.

With the deluge of television ads running during Medicare Open Enrollment, many consumers will likely switch to their first MA plan. If coverage meets your needs, no switching is needed. However, if it falls short of what the 60-second ad implied, consider consulting with a local Medicare insurance agent who is familiar with both plans and the rules that allow switching.

5-Star Special Enrollment Period: December 8, 2021 - November 30, 2022

Medicare uses information from member satisfaction surveys and health care providers to give performance star ratings to plans.

A 5-star plan rating is considered excellent. The number of Medicare beneficiaries with access to a 5-star plan in 2022 will reach around 30 million. That's a significant increase from 2019 when some 5 million had access to top-rated plans.

If a Medicare Advantage Plan with a 5-star rating is available in your area, you can use the 5-Star Special Enrollment Period to switch from your current Medicare plan to a Medicare plan with a 5-star quality rating. You can use this Special Enrollment Period only once starting December 8 and continuing through November 30, 2022.

Resources Available For Comparing Your Medicare Options

There are multiple online resources available to obtain Medicare insurance quotes. Use them to learn more about Medicare Advantage plans, prescription drug plans and the best Medicare dental plan options.

While Medicare is a national program, for many plan choices still tend to be based on where you live. Talking to a local agent familiar with available Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and drug plans can be time well spent. The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance makes available an online directory. Access to the zip code based national directory is free and private.