Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 7, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.45 0.18 0.20 10.2K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.93 0.13 0.15 1.1K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 75.64 0.04 0.05 4.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 287.41 -1.75 -0.61 64.9K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.01 -0.58 -0.39 5.4K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 88.15 -0.31 -0.36 14.6K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.60 -0.34 -0.24 4.4K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 112.19 -0.21 -0.19 1.3K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.35 -0.06 -0.12 187.5K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.25 -0.24 -0.11 768

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

