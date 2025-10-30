Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 30, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.04 1.06 0.73 50.8K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.10 0.01 0.01 197.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 236.76 -2.39 -1.00 3.1K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 301.68 -2.45 -0.81 83.2K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.75 -0.59 -0.68 1.5K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.36 -0.72 -0.47 12.5K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.81 -0.29 -0.33 7.9K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.05 -0.24 -0.21 3.5K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.58 -0.07 -0.18 32.4K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.87 -0.14 -0.16 73.9K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 76.55 -0.03 -0.04 8.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

