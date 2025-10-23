October 23, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 23, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.50 1.70 1.93 288.2K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.89 0.57 0.64 1.7K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.60 0.06 0.14 337
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 115.78 0.14 0.12 317
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 90.49 0.09 0.09 4.8K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.76 0.02 0.02 2.1K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.44 0.01 0.01 32.6K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.90 0.03 0.01 2.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.94 -1.36 -0.58 3.0K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 284.01 -1.48 -0.52 52.4K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.57 -0.39 -0.27 5.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

