October 21, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 21, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.22 0.33 0.37 30.8K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.00 0.48 0.31 16.6K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.82 0.16 0.20 27.3K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.39 0.15 0.12 35.5K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 236.56 0.28 0.11 1.6K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 144.84 0.05 0.03 107.2K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 91.56 0.02 0.02 6.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.2600 -0.670 -0.76 1.7K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.7494 -0.041 -0.08 61.6K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.4600 -0.020 -0.05 1.1K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 288.1600 -0.030 -0.02 27.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$88.58-0.39%
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$116.450.18%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$87.320.49%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$52.75-0.08%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$154.060.35%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$288.16-0.01%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$79.860.25%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$42.46-0.05%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$91.590.05%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$144.850.04%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$236.560.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved