Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 21, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.22 0.33 0.37 30.8K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.00 0.48 0.31 16.6K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.82 0.16 0.20 27.3K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.39 0.15 0.12 35.5K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 236.56 0.28 0.11 1.6K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 144.84 0.05 0.03 107.2K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 91.56 0.02 0.02 6.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.2600 -0.670 -0.76 1.7K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.7494 -0.041 -0.08 61.6K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.4600 -0.020 -0.05 1.1K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 288.1600 -0.030 -0.02 27.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

