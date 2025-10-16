Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 16, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 286.8000 2.50 0.87 36.5K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.0400 0.33 0.37 1.0K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.0099 0.11 0.26 1.3K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.9900 0.39 0.25 2.2K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.3000 0.61 0.25 800 (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.5200 0.20 0.23 10.1K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 115.6200 0.22 0.19 994 (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.3600 0.13 0.16 8.8K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 93.0500 0.15 0.16 7.9K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 142.7200 0.16 0.11 7.2K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

