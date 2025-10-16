October 16, 2025 9:11 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 16, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 286.8000 2.50 0.87 36.5K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.0400 0.33 0.37 1.0K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.0099 0.11 0.26 1.3K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.9900 0.39 0.25 2.2K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.3000 0.61 0.25 800
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.5200 0.20 0.23 10.1K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 115.6200 0.22 0.19 994
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.3600 0.13 0.16 8.8K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 93.0500 0.15 0.16 7.9K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 142.7200 0.16 0.11 7.2K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

