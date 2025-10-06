Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 6, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 288.3800 3.660 1.28 53.9K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.5386 0.629 0.70 60.1K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.9100 0.190 0.35 88.2K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.8700 0.460 0.29 1.6K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.0884 0.268 0.18 16.7K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.9800 0.120 0.13 9.2K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 89.0000 0.090 0.10 27.3K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.4700 0.080 0.06 3.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 77.80 -0.23 -0.30 31.3K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.05 -0.03 -0.08 2.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

