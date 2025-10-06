Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 6, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|288.3800
|3.660
|1.28
|53.9K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|89.5386
|0.629
|0.70
|60.1K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|53.9100
|0.190
|0.35
|88.2K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|154.8700
|0.460
|0.29
|1.6K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|145.0884
|0.268
|0.18
|16.7K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|89.9800
|0.120
|0.13
|9.2K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|89.0000
|0.090
|0.10
|27.3K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|116.4700
|0.080
|0.06
|3.6K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|77.80
|-0.23
|-0.30
|31.3K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|42.05
|-0.03
|-0.08
|2.8K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
