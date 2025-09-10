September 10, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 10, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 270.640 5.300 1.99 125.0K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 115.680 0.210 0.18 857
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.290 0.100 0.12 27.7K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.670 0.090 0.10 38.2K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.679 0.089 0.06 115.3K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 235.830 0.140 0.05 6.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.410 -0.320 -0.40 8.4K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.185 -0.155 -0.30 316.3K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.200 -0.050 -0.04 27.1K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.510 -0.030 -0.04 791

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

