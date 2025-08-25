Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 25, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.1593 0.019 0.02 22.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 91.76 -0.42 -0.46 438 XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 232.26 -0.84 -0.37 754 XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 261.55 -0.87 -0.34 38.2K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.62 -0.52 -0.34 902 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.77 -0.27 -0.32 5.6K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.29 -0.18 -0.22 1.9K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.26 -0.08 -0.19 2.6K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.47 -0.10 -0.19 40.7K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 111.11 -0.20 -0.18 1.2K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.12 -0.05 -0.04 16.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

