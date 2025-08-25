August 25, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 25, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.1593 0.019 0.02 22.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 91.76 -0.42 -0.46 438
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 232.26 -0.84 -0.37 754
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 261.55 -0.87 -0.34 38.2K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.62 -0.52 -0.34 902
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.77 -0.27 -0.32 5.6K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.29 -0.18 -0.22 1.9K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.26 -0.08 -0.19 2.6K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.47 -0.10 -0.19 40.7K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 111.11 -0.20 -0.18 1.2K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.12 -0.05 -0.04 16.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$91.76-0.46%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$111.440.11%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
Not Available-%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$53.46-0.21%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$152.91-0.15%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$261.46-0.37%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$82.29-0.22%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$42.26-0.19%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
Not Available-%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$138.12-0.04%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$232.26-0.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved