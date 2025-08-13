Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 13, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 269.36 1.15 0.42 26.6K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.64 0.34 0.38 4.1K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.69 0.50 0.38 25.6K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 110.61 0.36 0.32 1.8K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.21 0.13 0.31 1.8K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.36 0.46 0.30 651 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.61 0.15 0.28 93.8K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 227.32 0.58 0.25 3.3K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.83 0.17 0.20 22.3K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 86.44 0.16 0.18 2.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.51 -0.12 -0.15 21.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.