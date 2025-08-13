August 13, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 13, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 269.36 1.15 0.42 26.6K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.64 0.34 0.38 4.1K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.69 0.50 0.38 25.6K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 110.61 0.36 0.32 1.8K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.21 0.13 0.31 1.8K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.36 0.46 0.30 651
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.61 0.15 0.28 93.8K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 227.32 0.58 0.25 3.3K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.83 0.17 0.20 22.3K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 86.44 0.16 0.18 2.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.51 -0.12 -0.15 21.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$89.640.38%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$110.570.29%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$84.830.20%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$52.600.27%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$152.360.30%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$269.320.41%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
Not Available-%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.210.32%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$86.450.20%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$131.690.38%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$227.320.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved