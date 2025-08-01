Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 1, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.09 0.31 0.38 48.3K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 130.49 0.06 0.04 52.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 216.60 -4.83 -2.19 18.1K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.46 -1.55 -1.02 12.7K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.87 -0.50 -0.96 1.0 million XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 260.25 -2.49 -0.95 222.3K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 106.60 -0.81 -0.76 3.9K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.21 -0.52 -0.60 4.5K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.49 -0.18 -0.22 55.5K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.39 -0.02 -0.05 13.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.