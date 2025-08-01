August 1, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 1, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.09 0.31 0.38 48.3K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 130.49 0.06 0.04 52.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 216.60 -4.83 -2.19 18.1K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 150.46 -1.55 -1.02 12.7K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.87 -0.50 -0.96 1.0 million
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 260.25 -2.49 -0.95 222.3K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 106.60 -0.81 -0.76 3.9K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.21 -0.52 -0.60 4.5K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.49 -0.18 -0.22 55.5K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.39 -0.02 -0.05 13.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$87.21-0.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
39.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$106.96-0.42%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$51.90-0.90%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$150.62-0.91%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$260.47-0.86%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$80.120.43%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.39-0.05%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$85.48-0.22%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$130.480.04%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$216.60-2.18%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved