July 29, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 29, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.65 1.57 0.59 19.2K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.15 0.10 0.23 1.1K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.16 0.09 0.16 887.9K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 226.35 0.17 0.07 392
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.14 0.05 0.05 10.4K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 154.53 0.02 0.01 2.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.0228 -1.267 -0.94 78.5K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.8000 -0.230 -0.26 564
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.4500 -0.170 -0.21 1.8K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.6215 -0.038 -0.05 4.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

