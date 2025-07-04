Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 4, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 254.9400 1.320 0.52 14.9K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 148.7804 0.620 0.41 3.4K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.5271 0.297 0.36 5.4K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 220.7500 0.740 0.33 4.8K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.7700 0.150 0.28 358.6K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 91.5900 0.160 0.17 2.9K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.6000 0.240 0.17 10.3K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 107.5800 0.130 0.12 3.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.853 -0.077 -0.09 40.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

