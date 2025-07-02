Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 2, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|86.2000
|0.74
|0.86
|179.2K
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|219.9201
|1.66
|0.76
|30.8K
|XLB
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|90.4600
|0.38
|0.42
|710
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|52.8095
|0.15
|0.28
|146.8K
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|82.1100
|0.13
|0.15
|12.4K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|82.0200
|0.08
|0.09
|12.3K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|148.0500
|0.04
|0.02
|3.1K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|250.03
|-0.94
|-0.38
|54.7K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|136.23
|-0.48
|-0.36
|9.0K
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|41.67
|-0.03
|-0.08
|37.1K
|XLC
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|107.75
|-0.01
|-0.01
|653
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
For more information on sector movers, click here.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$107.75-0.01%
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$86.300.98%
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$52.770.21%
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$148.240.16%
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$249.85-0.45%
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$82.120.17%
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.67-0.07%
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
Not Available-%
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$136.25-0.34%
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$218.340.04%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.