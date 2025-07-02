Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 2, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.2000 0.74 0.86 179.2K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 219.9201 1.66 0.76 30.8K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.4600 0.38 0.42 710 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.8095 0.15 0.28 146.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.1100 0.13 0.15 12.4K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.0200 0.08 0.09 12.3K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 148.0500 0.04 0.02 3.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 250.03 -0.94 -0.38 54.7K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.23 -0.48 -0.36 9.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.67 -0.03 -0.08 37.1K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 107.75 -0.01 -0.01 653

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.