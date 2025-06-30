Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 30, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 252.8400 2.070 0.82 75.3K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 108.5600 0.880 0.81 8.9K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.1850 0.245 0.47 330.5K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.2400 0.120 0.29 3.7K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.0600 0.170 0.19 421 XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.0100 0.080 0.05 8.1K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 146.8601 0.070 0.04 5.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.80 -0.53 -0.66 67.4K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.46 -0.09 -0.12 1.6K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.22 -0.08 -0.10 31.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

