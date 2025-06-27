Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 27, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.27 0.30 0.73 1.1K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 216.37 1.36 0.63 4.3K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 106.96 0.53 0.49 105 XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 146.00 0.66 0.45 673 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.45 0.28 0.34 3.7K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.03 0.28 0.32 35.9K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 251.60 0.53 0.21 14.3K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.96 0.18 0.20 880 XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.47 0.25 0.18 3.9K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.85 0.06 0.11 292.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.15 -0.02 -0.03 1.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

