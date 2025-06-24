Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 24, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 216.70 2.30 1.07 2.1K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 245.43 2.55 1.04 73.9K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.26 0.44 0.86 219.9K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 104.75 0.86 0.82 2.1K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 144.52 0.66 0.45 9.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 42.23 0.17 0.40 2.4K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.66 0.50 0.37 13.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.67 0.27 0.33 2.5K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.42 0.18 0.22 14.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.25 -0.78 -0.91 436.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.